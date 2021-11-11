Key dates in the life of S.Africa's last apartheid president F.W. de Klerk

In this file photo taken on April 03, 1994 ANC President Nelson Mandela (R) and South African President Frederik W. De Klerk (L) walk to an Easter church service dedicated to peace, in Moria, South Africa.PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Born in the economic hub of Johannesburg, into a family of Afrikaners, a white ethnic group descended mainly from Dutch colonisers, his father was a leading apartheid senator who served briefly as interim president.

FW de Klerk, South Africa's last white president, died on Thursday aged 85, his foundation announced.

