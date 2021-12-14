Koffi Olomide sentenced in France over dancers' kidnapping

Congolese singer Koffi Olomide who has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the kidnapping of his former dancers. PHOTO | NMG | FILE

Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Four former dancers accused the rumba star of sexual assault and kidnapping which happened between 2002 and 2006 in the villa of the singer in Asnières, a town in the Paris region.

Congolese singer Koffi Olomide has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the kidnapping of his former dancers. But the sentence was suspended for three years.

