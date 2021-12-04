Libya court reinstates Gaddafi's son as presidential candidate

Journalists watch as the judges (unseen), question Seif al-Islam, the son of slain Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, broadcasted live from the western Libyan city of Zintan, from inside a room in Tripoli n May 25, 2014. PHOTOS/ AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Seif al-Islam had emerged in July after years in the shadows, telling The New York Times that he was planning a political comeback to "restore the lost unity" of Libya, a decade after it was plunged into chaos by the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that overthrew and killed his father.

A Libyan court on Thursday reinstated Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of slain dictator Muammar Gaddafi as a candidate in next month's presidential election, the latest twist in an increasingly shaky transition. 

