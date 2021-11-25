Libya election body rejects Gaddafi son's presidential bid

Saif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of slain Libyan leader,Muammar Gaddafi flashing the V-sign for victory as he appears in front of journalists at his father's residential complex in the Libyan capital Tripoli in 2011. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Other hopefuls still in the running include eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah and former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, as the commission said their submissions were valid.

Libya's electoral commission on Wednesday announced its rejection of the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of slain dictator Muammar Gaddafi, to run in next month's presidential election.

