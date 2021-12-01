Libya on bumpy road to uncertain elections

Military checkpoints remain a common sight in Libya where persistent clashes between rival militias have raised fears of violence as the country gears up for crux elections. PHOTO | AFP | FILE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With just weeks to go, the list of candidates has yet to be finalised, with question marks also hanging over bids by key players Haftar and interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah.
  • On Tuesday, Interior Minister Khaled Mazen warned that the presidential election might have to be delayed if "violations" threatening the electoral process do not stop.

Libya is less than a month from elections seen as crucial to ending its long-running civil war, but deep political divisions could provoke a delay or even fresh violence.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.