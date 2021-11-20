Libyans protest against Haftar, Kadhafi presidential runs

In this file photo taken on May 25, 2014, journalists watch as the judges (unseen), question Seif al-Islam, the son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, broadcasted live from the western Libyan city of Zintan, from inside a room in Tripoli. Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, registered today to run in the country's December presidential polls, the electoral commission said. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • One demonstrator on Friday carried a placard reading "No to elections without a constitutional basis!" 

Hundreds of Libyans protested in Tripoli Friday against "war criminals" running in next month's presidential election, after eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar and a son of ousted dictator Moamer Kadhafi announced bids.

