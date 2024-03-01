Life and times of former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi 1925- 2024

Ali Hassan Mwinyi ‘Mzee Rukhsa’ was born on May 8, 1925, in the Coast Region. Like his predecessor, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Mwinyi was also a teacher before deciding to enter politics.

Mwinyi served as the second president of the United Republic of Tanzania from 1985- 1995.

He is the only president who served in both Zanzibar (1984-1985) and Mainland Tanzania (1985-1995).

His previous posts include Tanzania's ambassador to Egypt, home affairs minister, and vice president.

ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL TRANSFORMATION

When he entered office, Tanzania was experiencing a deep recession brought about by various factors, including the rise of oil prices in 1973, drought in 1975, the collapse of the East African Community, the Kagera war, and tough conditions imposed by development partners and international financial institutions.

Mwinyi embarked on an economic revival strategy underscored by liberalization of both economic and political activities, earning him the nickname 'Mzee Rukhsa'. During his tenure (1985-95), economic growth averaged 4% It was during his tenure that Tanzania held its first multi-party elections in 1995.

In 2018, he was hospitalised in Dar es Salaam. In 2021, he launched the memoir ‘Mzee Rukhsa: Safari ya Maisha Yangu’ - Swahili for ‘Mzee Rukhsa: The Journey of My Life’

Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road, one of the major roads in Dar es Salaam, was named after him.

In retirement, Ali Hassan Mwinyi has stayed out of the limelight. However, he remained an enthusiast of physical exercise.

He is the father of the current President of Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Mwinyi.

He was about to turn 99 in May, a year shy of marking a century on earth.

With his death, Jakaya Kikwete is the only surviving Tanzanian former president.