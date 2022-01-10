Lightning destroys building in Mandela's birthplace

Lightning

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Mvezo Welcome Centre was still under construction and due to serve as the initial point of contact for tourists, with an information desk, shops and an eatery.

A fire ignited by a lightning strike has destroyed a tourism building in a South African village where anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela was born, his family announced Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.