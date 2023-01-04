Lost grenade kills two children in east DR Congo

Two children have died and six people been wounded in eastern DR Congo after a grenade they discovered during a bird-hunt exploded, local officials said on Tuesday.

A group of youngsters had been hunting for birds Monday in a field near Ndunda, on the Ruzizi plain in South Kivu province, when they stumbled across the grenade.

"These children picked up the device that they confused with a toy, unaware that it was a grenade, and it exploded," said Gerard Matibu Mupanzi, a local official.

He added that one three-year-old girl died in the blast on Monday afternoon, while an 11-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds the following morning.

Another six people, including three children, were wounded in the accident.

Lieutenant Marc Elongo, a spokesman for the Congolese military, told AFP an army team had gone to Ndunda to investigate the incident.

Over 120 armed groups roam eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, many a legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the century.