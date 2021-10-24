Low vaccination rates will slow sub-Saharan economic growth recover growth

A nurse administrators a Covid-19 jab during the launch of the mass vaccination at Mulago Women’s Specialised Hospital on March 10, 2021. PHOTO | FILE

By  ANTHONY KITIMO

What you need to know:

  • The IMF outlook shows that export restrictions by major vaccine manufacturing countries, and demands for booster shots in advanced economies have slowed the vaccination rate on the continent. Just three percent of the population which has been fully vaccinated, compared with close to 60 percent or more vaccinated in developed economies.

The economy of sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow by 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.8 per cent in 2022, depending on the success of efforts to curb Covid-19.

