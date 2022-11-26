M23 rebels fight on in DRC despite truce

M23 rebels were still fighting and advancing on one front of their offensive in east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday as a ceasefire came into force, civilian and military sources said.

Clashes continued after the 1700 GMT deadline to cease fire near Bwiza, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the provincial capital Goma, local people told AFP by telephone.

"M23 is at Bwiza," an administrative source said, adding that the rebels had taken over several villages in the area.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the account.

During the morning, fighting was also reported near Bwiza, the former stronghold of former Congolese Tutsi rebel leader Laurent Nkunda who operated there in the 2000s.

Fighting also took place during the day between the M23 and a Hutu militia in Bambo, 70 kilometres (45 miles) from Goma.

"Heavy weapons fire can be heard, people are in a panic," a civil society representative told AFP.

A security source confirmed the firing between the M23 and combatants from the Democratic Forces for the Liberation Rwanda (FDLR), a Hutu faction present in the DRC since the 1994 genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda.

Calm seemed to have returned to Bambo as evening fell.

The situation appeared more settled 20 kilometres north of Goma, where a frontline has formed over the last two weeks close to the town of Kibumba on national highway two.

'Respect ceasefire'

DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta met in Angola on Wednesday, agreeing a deal on the cessation of hostilities in eastern DRC from Friday evening.

M23 rebels were to withdraw from "occupied zones", failing which the East African regional force would intervene.

But the rebels, a largely Congolese Tutsi militia, said Thursday the ceasefire "doesn't really concern us", and called for "direct dialogue" with DRC's government.

"Normally when there is a ceasefire it is between the two warring sides," a spokesman for the rebels added.

Then on Friday, M23 president Bertrand Bisimwa put out a statement in English saying, "Yet again, the M23 accepts the ceasefire as recommended" by the Luanda summit.

But he called on Kinshasa "to respect the said ceasefire, otherwise the M23 reserves itself the full right to defend itself".

The March 23 group had been dormant for years, but took up arms again late last year.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of supporting the rebels -- charges Kigali denies.

The rebels have recently seized swaths of mountainous Rutshuru territory north of Goma, a city of one million which they briefly captured 10 years ago.

Kinshasa has refused to engage with the M23, which it calls a "terrorist movement", as long as it occupies territory in the DRC.

The M23 is among scores of armed groups that have turned eastern DRC into one of Africa's most violent regions.