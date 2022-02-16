Macron hosts African leaders ahead of expected Mali withdrawal

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the One Planet Summit videoconference meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on October 4, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Paris, however, intends to continue the anti-jihadist fight in the wider region, where movements affiliated with Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group have retained an ability to attack despite the elimination of key leaders. 

President Emmanuel Macron hosts African leaders on Wednesday ahead of an expected announcement that France is withdrawing its troops from Mali after an almost decade-long deployment to battle a jihadist insurgency.

