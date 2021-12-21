Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash

In a video shared on social media, 57-year-old Serge Gelle appears lying exhausted on a deck chair, still in his camouflage uniform.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A search was still ongoing for two other passengers after the crash whose cause was not immediately clear, police and port authorities said.

A Madagascan minister was one of two survivors to have swum some 12 hours to shore Tuesday after their helicopter crashed off the island's northeastern coast, authorities said.
A search was still ongoing for two other passengers after the crash Monday, whose cause was not immediately clear, police  and port authorities said.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.