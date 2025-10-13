Madagascar President Rajoelina says he had to leave for a secure location to protect his life
What you need to know:
- A military source and other officials said he had fled the country on a French army aircraft on Sunday after Malagasy troops announced their support for the protesters.
Madagascar's president Andry Rajoelina said on Monday that he had to move to a safe place to protect his life, following weeks of youth protests calling for his resignation.
In an address to the nation, Rajoelina did not disclose his whereabouts, which remain unknown, but a military source and other officials told Reuters he had fled the country on a French army aircraft on Sunday after Malagasy troops announced their support for the protesters.