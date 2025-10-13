Hello

Madagascar President Rajoelina says he had to leave for a secure location to protect his life

Madagascar's President Andry Nirina Rajoelina arrives to address the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 24, 2025. PHOTO/ REUTERS

By  REUTERS

What you need to know:

  • A military source and other officials said he had fled the country on a French army aircraft on Sunday after Malagasy troops announced their support for the protesters.

Madagascar's president Andry Rajoelina said on Monday that he had to move to a safe place to protect his life, following weeks of youth protests calling for his resignation.

In an address to the nation, Rajoelina did not disclose his whereabouts, which remain unknown, but a military source and other officials told Reuters he had fled the country on a French army aircraft on Sunday after Malagasy troops announced their support for the protesters.


A protester falls down, near a tear-gas canister deployed by riot police, during a nationwide youth-led protest over frequent power outages and water shortages, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, October 11, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS


