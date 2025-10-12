Madagascar president warns of coup attempt as more soldiers join protests

Madagascar's presidency said on Sunday that an attempt to grab power by force was underway in the African nation as more soldiers joined a youth-led protest movement that has rocked the former French colony for more than two weeks.

Troops from the elite CAPSAT unit that helped President Andry Rajoelina seize power in a 2009 coup, urged fellow soldiers to disobey orders on Saturday and back the youth-led protests, which began on September 25 and pose the most serious challenge to Rajoelina's rule since his reelection in 2023.

CAPSAT officers said on Sunday they had command over the country's security operations and would coordinate all branches of the military from their base on the outskirts of the capital, Antananarivo. They said they had appointed General Demosthene Pikulas as head of the army.

A unit of the paramilitary gendarmerie, which had so far tackled the protests together with the police, also broke ranks with the government on Sunday.

"All use of force and any improper behaviour towards our fellow citizens are prohibited, as the gendarmerie is a force meant to protect people and not to defend the interests of a few individuals," the Intervention Forces of the National Gendarmerie said in a statement broadcast on Real TV.

It said it was coordinating with the CAPSAT headquarters.

The Defence Ministry and the military general staff declined to comment.

A Reuters witness saw three people injured after shots were fired along a road to the CAPSAT barracks on Sunday. Other witnesses said there was no sign of ongoing clashes.

In a statement on the presidency's official social media account, Rajoelina's office said "an attempted illegal and forcible seizure of power" was underway, adding that the president had urged "dialogue to resolve the crisis".

Protesters accost an armoured riot police vehicle during a nationwide youth-led protest over frequent power outages and water shortages, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, October 11, 2025. PHOTO/ REUTERS

Rajoelina's whereabouts were unknown on Sunday, but late on Saturday his office said he and the prime minister were "fully in control of the nation's affairs".

GEN Z PROTESTERS WANT PRESIDENT TO STEP DOWN

The protests, inspired by Gen Z-led movements in Kenya and Nepal, began over water and electricity shortages but have since spread, with demonstrators calling for Rajoelina to step down, apologise for violence against protesters, and dissolve the Senate and electoral commission.

Some demonstrators have been sporting T-shirts and flags with the same symbol - a skull with a straw hat from the Japanese manga series "One Piece" - used by youth-led demonstrators in countries including Indonesia and Peru.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Antananarivo on Sunday to protest against the government and pay tribute to a slain CAPSAT soldier, whom the army unit said was killed by the gendarmerie on Saturday.

The peaceful gathering was attended by church leaders and opposition politicians, including former President Marc Ravalomanana, as well as CAPSAT troops.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, gestures as he appoints military general Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as Prime Minister at the Lavoloha Presidential Palace, following government dissolution amid protests over power and water shortages, in Antananarivo, Madagascar October 6, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS

Madagascar, a country where the median age is less than 20, has a population of about 30 million - three-quarters of whom live in poverty, according to the World Bank.

A video broadcast by local media showed dozens of soldiers leaving the barracks on Saturday to escort thousands of protesters into the May 13 Square in Antananarivo, the scene of many political uprisings, which had been heavily guarded and off limits during the unrest.

The African Union Commission's chief Mahmoud Ali Youssouf called for calm and restraint.

Citing the security situation on the ground, Air France-KLM's AIRF.PA French division suspended flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and Antananarivo from October 11 to October 13.