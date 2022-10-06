Main DR Congo-Zambia border crossing closed amid tensions

The main highway linking DR Congo and Zambia was closed Wednesday after days of tensions during which villagers burned a lorry driver to death after a fatal road accident, officials said.

Several Congolese people interviewed said they had been stopped at Kasumbalesa -- an important border post through which trucks carrying copper and cobalt pass from Haut-Katanga province in the central African country's southeast.

"Truckers on the Zambian side refused to let us cross," said Jean-Luc Kayumba, a salesman from Kasumbalesa. "They threw stones at us".

Zambian police officers fired tear gas at a crowd assembled on the border in the morning, he added, before closing the crossing.

Tensions have been rife since September 29, according to local civil-society leader Pierre Mwebu, who explained that one person had been killed in a road accident involving a Zambian driver, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) from the crossing.

Speaking to AFP via telephone from Haut-Katanga's capital Lubumbashi, Mwebu added that locals had burned the Zambian driver alive in response.

A Zambian diplomat who requested anonymity said the border closure was "provisional" and that the Congolese and Zambian governments were discussing the issue.