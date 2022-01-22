Malawi revokes diplomats' status in US over recall stand-off

Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera. PHOTO/ FILE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • According to Malawi's recalled ambassador to Washington Edward Sawerengera the eight demanded their personal goods be placed in containers and then loaded directly on to a ship, and not first stored in a warehouse -- a demand the ministry called "unreasonable".

The Malawi government on Saturday revoked the diplomatic status of eight recalled diplomats who had refused to leave the United States in a stand-off over the shipping home of their personal effects.

