Malawi’s President Chakwera names new Cabinet

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera at an SADC Summit in Lilongwe on August 17, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  KITSEPILE NYATHI

What you need to know:

  • Mr Chakwera, who swept to power in 2020 after a historic election victory, said some of the sacked ministers and government officials had to answer to the graft allegations.

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday appointed new ministers after sacking his entire Cabinet on Monday over graft allegations.

