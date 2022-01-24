Malawi's president fires entire cabinet over graft

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera 

  • Chakwera won 2020 elections by campaigning on promises to fight corruption in the poor southern African country.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday sacked his entire cabinet over graft concerns, vowing to "confront all forms of lawless conduct by public officials".
"I have dissolved my entire cabinet effective immediately, and all the functions of cabinet revert to my office until I announce a reconfigured cabinet in two days," Chakwera said in a national address.
He added that the reconfigured cabinet will exclude Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa, who was arrested last month in a bribery case.

