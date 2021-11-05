Mali ex-intelligence officer arrested on coup attempt suspicions

Colonel Kassoum Goita. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A legal source, who declined to be named, said that all six had been arrested on suspicion they were planning a coup. 

Mali's former head of domestic intelligence has been charged on suspicion of attempting a coup, and others are also being investigated, legal sources in the troubled Sahel state said Friday.

