Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76

 In this file photo taken on June 30, 2020 Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a photo during the G5 Sahel summit on June 30, 2020, in Nouakchott. PHOTO/AFP

  • Keita was two years into his second five-year term when he was toppled by the military in 2020.

Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who led the West African country from 2013 until he was ousted in a coup in 2020, died at the age of 76 in the capital Bamako on Sunday, his family said.

