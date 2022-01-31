Mali junta expels French ambassador

A Mali supporter holds a portrait of Malian junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita before the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Mali and Equatorial Guinea at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 26, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop on Friday accused France of selective outrage when it came to military rule.

Mali is expelling the French ambassador in the light of "hostile statements" by officials of its former colonial ruler, state TV announced Monday, in a new escalation of bilateral tensions following a coup.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.