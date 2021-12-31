Mali junta moots five-year transition to civilian rule

Colonel Assimi Goita (C), President of CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of People) addresses the press during the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of Mali's independence in Bamako on September 22, 2020. PHOTO/ AFP

What you need to know:

  • The postponement of promised elections sparked international condemnation and sanctions from ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States.

Mali's military-dominated government on Thursday suggested that the poor Sahel country might take five years to return to democratic rule after holding a four-day "reform conference".

