Man arrested in Rwanda after over 10 bodies found buried in kitchen

A man has been arrested in Rwanda after the discovery of more than 10 bodies buried in a hole in the kitchen of his home in the capital Kigali, police and media reports said Wednesday.

Police said the 34-year-old suspected serial killer had lured his victims from bars to his rented home in a Kigali suburb.

Local media said more than 10 bodies had been found, and a source in the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) told AFP on condition of anonymity that the number of victims so far was 14.

RIB spokesman Thierry Murangira declined to confirm a figure, telling AFP that "the final number will be determined by forensic investigations".

The suspect had initially been arrested in July on suspicion of robbery and rape among other offences but was granted bail due to a lack of evidence, he said, quoted by local media.

Investigations continued however and he was rearrested on Tuesday and his home searched, leading to the discovery of the bodies dumped in a pit he had dug in his kitchen.

"The suspect confessed that he learned to kill from watching famous serial killers. He dissolved some of his victims in acid," the RIB source said.

"He would study his victims before stalking them and usually went for those that are most likely not to have close family or friends to look out for them."

Murangira said the suspect had confessed during interrogation to the killings and that preliminary investigations had found the victims were both male and female.