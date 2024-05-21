Man pleads guilty to impersonating events promoter Balaam

A man has pleaded guilty to impersonating events promoter Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi in a bid to get MK project funds.

Andrew Mark Asiimwe, 32, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Sanura Nambozo at the Standard, Utilities and Wildlife court on Buganda Road where he pleaded guilty to two charges of personation and attempted electronic fraud.

According to the charge sheet, Asiimwe between January and July 2023 in Kampala and Kasese districts with intent to defraud John Twinomugisha falsely presented himself to be Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi by creating a Facebook account in the name of "Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi" and communicated to the said Twinomugisha soliciting money for MK girl child project whereas not.

Prosecution further contends that Asiimwe, knowingly and deliberately attempted to solicit 49,000 pounds from Twinomugisha with the intention of securing unfair or unlawful gain where part of a communication was sent through a computer network.

Asiimwe who first pleaded not guilty surprised the court when he changed his plea and asked Balaam who was present in court to forgive him citing that he was financially not stable thus forcing him to leave Mbarara to Kasese.

"Please forgive me for my actions. Kindly lead me to the top most government officials who will help me secure a well-paying job," he told the court.

He was, however, remanded to Luzira until July 25, 2023, when he will reappear for sentencing.

Asiimwe's apology came in shortly after the music promoter informed the court, he (Asiimwe) has made it a habit to create several fake accounts impersonating musicians and politicians among others.

Court records indicate that Asiimwe has been using a fake Facebook account in the names of Balaam defrauding members of the public over fake job opportunities in Canada and Germany charging them what he calls registration fees, Interpol charges and visa fees.