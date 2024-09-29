Marburg virus kills six in Rwanda

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has joined Rwandan health authorities to intensify outbreak control efforts following last week’s detection of Marburg virus disease, with 26 cases confirmed and six deaths reported.

In a statement on Saturday, the WHO Africa said cases of the virus have been reported in seven of the 30 districts in the country which borders Uganda in the Southwestern part.

“Twenty cases are in isolation and receiving treatment, while 161 people who came into contact with the reported cases have so far been identified and are being monitored as authorities ramp up comprehensive response measures and deepen investigation to determine the origin of the infection,” the statement reads.

“In support of the ongoing efforts, WHO is mobilising expertise, outbreak response tools, including emergency medical supplies to help reinforce the control measures being rolled out to curb the virus,” the statement reads further.

The global health agency also said that a consignment of clinical care and infection prevention and control supplies is being readied, and will be delivered to Kigali in the coming days from WHO’s Emergency Response Hub in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa said: “We’re rapidly setting all the critical outbreak response aspects in motion to support Rwanda halt the spread of this virus swiftly and effectively.”

“With the country’s already robust public health emergency response system, WHO is collaborating closely with the national authorities to provide the needed support to further enhance the ongoing efforts,” she added.

Marburg virus disease, according to the WHO, begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise.