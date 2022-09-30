Military officers announce removal of Burkina junta leader

Military officers announced the removal from office of Burkina Faso's junta leader on Friday.

The dismissal of Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who himself came to power in a coup last January, was announced in a statement read out on national television.

The rebelling military also announced the closure of borders from midnight, as well as the suspension of the constitution and the dissolution of the government.

They declared the country's new strongman as Captain Ibrahim Traore.

Around 15 soldiers in fatigues appeared on the Radio-Television broadcaster shortly before 8:00 pm local time and read out the statement.

"We have decided to take our responsibilities, driven by a single ideal -- the restoration of security and integrity of our territory", they said.

A curfew from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am was also announced.