Minister blames 'reckless' opening of stadium gate for deadly Cameroon crush

Cameroon's Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi speaks the press in Douala on January 29, 2022 during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) . PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

  • The eight dead included a child, while 38 people were also injured.
  • Crowds at all venues had been officially limited to 60 percent of capacity for the tournament because of the pandemic, but the cap is raised to 80 percent when Cameroon play.

A stampede that led to the deaths of eight people outside an Africa Cup of Nations stadium was caused by a "reckless" decision to open a gate in the face of a "flood of people", Cameroon's sports minister said Friday.
"That entry gate was momentarily closed by security forces in the face of a surge of spectators despite other entry gates being in operation," said Narcisse Mouelle Kombi at a press conference in Douala.

