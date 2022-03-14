Mnangagwa accuses West of destabilising Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. PHOTO | AFP

By  The East African

What you need to know:

Tension is rising in the country following a spike in political violence ahead of major by-elections on March 26, which are seen as a test run for the 2023 polls

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused Western diplomats of trying to destabilise the southern African country following criticism over growing cases of political violence ahead of next year’s elections.

