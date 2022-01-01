Modest requiem for a titan: South Africa set for Tutu farewell

Anglican clerics and alter boys and girls carry the coffin with the remains of South African anti-Apartheid icon, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, out of St. George's Cathedral, after a day of lying in repose at the Cathedral, on December 30, 2021, in Cape Town. PHOTO/AFP
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • South Africans streamed into a Cape Town cathedral to pay their last respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on December 26, 2021
  • After apartheid was dismantled and South Africa ushered in its first free elections in 1994, Tutu chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which exposed the horrors of the past in grim detail.

South Africa bids farewell on Saturday to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero in its struggle against apartheid, in a funeral set to be stripped of pomp but freighted with tears and smiles.

