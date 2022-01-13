Morocco jails lecturer for two years over 'sex for grades'

Four more lecturers will appear in court on Thursday on similar charges of "incitement to debauchery", gender discrimination and violence against women. PHOTO | FILE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was the first such verdict in a "sex for good grades" scandal that has rocked the North African country since September, when Moroccan media picked up social media leaks of messages purportedly exchanged between the lecturers and students. 

A Moroccan court Wednesday sentenced a university lecturer to two years in jail over accusations he traded good grades for sexual favours, local media reported.

