Morocco rescuers dig to save boy trapped in well for days

Moroccan authorities and firefighters work to get five-year-old child Rayan out of a well into which he fell after 36 hours earlier, on February 3, 2022 in the region of Chefchaouen near the city of Bab Berred. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Relief operations intensified for five-year-old Rayan, who fell down a 32-metre (100-foot) deep well on Tuesday, as darkness fell with diggers clawing out dirt under floodlights to create a hole next to the narrow shaft.

Moroccan rescuers raced against the clock on Friday to save a young boy trapped in a deep well for almost three days, in an operation that has gripped the kingdom with hundreds of thousands anxiously glued to live broadcasts.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.