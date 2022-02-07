Morocco to bury 'little Rayan' who died trapped in well

Morocco little Rayan dies in a well shaft

Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of five-year-old boy Rayan from a well shaft he fell into on February 1. The five-year-old boy was found dead at the bottom of a well late on February 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The child's fate drew global attention after he fell down a narrow, 32-metre (100-foot) dry well last Tuesday, and sparked an outpouring of sympathy online.

Morocco prepared Monday to bury "little Rayan", the five-year-old boy who died trapped in a well despite a days-long rescue operation that gripped the world.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.