MultiChoice cuts Russian news channel across Africa after EU sanctions

MultiChoice is no longer getting distribution of RT (channel 407 on DStv) from its European feed suppliers. PHOTO | COURTESY

  • Africans looking to watch RT woke Thursday to a message on their screens reading: "The channel that you are trying to watch is not running at this time."

South African satellite broadcaster Multichoice cut Russia's RT news channel from its pan-African DStv service, saying Thursday that EU sanctions had forced the move.

