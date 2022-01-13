Music-loving pope visits Rome record store

Pedestrians walk past the Stereosound record shop, located a few steps from the Pantheon in Rome, on January 12, 2022, a day after the Pope's visit. Pope Francis, a great lover of classical music, was caught leaving the record shop, which is owned by friends of his, in central Rome on January 11, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While he was inside the shop, which is painted white and filled with CDs and vinyl from the Beatles to classical composers, a small crowd gathered on the street outside.

Pope Francis, a lover of classical music, made a surprise visit to a Rome record store to bless the premises -- and picked up some vinyl while there.

