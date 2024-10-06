My boss, please forgive me, DP Gachagua asks Kenya's President Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is on the verge of being kicked out of office through impeachment, has appealed to his boss, President William Ruto, for forgiveness.

Mr Gachagua on Sunday made a passionate appeal to Dr Ruto, saying while he was not aware of any transgressions, he would like to be given another chance to serve Kenyans.

“I want to say to my brother President William Ruto: If in our zeal to work, I’ve wronged you, please find it in your heart to forgive me,” Mr Gachagua said during a prayer service held at his residence in Karen on Sunday.

“If my spouse (Dorcas Rigathi), in our duties for the boy child under her programme has wronged you in a way, find it in your heart to forgive her.”

In his emotional speech that caught the attention of the congregation, the DP appealed to members of Parliament to save his skin as the motion for his impeachment enters a crucial stage after the conclusion of public participation at the weekend.

“To our Members of Parliament; if in the course of duty through my utterances and action, I have, in one way or another, upset you or wronged you, find it in your heart to forgive me. If our brothers, who did not support the President and myself in my region (Mt Kenya) and Rift Valley, find that in appreciating our people, probably our utterances made you feel uncomfortable, we did not mean to offend you. We were simply appreciating the people who voted for us. If you feel that I rubbed you in the wrong way, please find it in your heart to forgive me,” the Deputy President said.

He extended similar apologies to Kenyans who called for his removal from office during the recently concluded public participation in a motion for his impeachment.

“To the people of Kenya, in our service across the country, as we serve you, if there is anything we have done or said that you find it unpalatable, that you find it unacceptable, please, find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse last week tabled a motion for the impeachment of Mr Gachagua, accusing the DP of gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct, economic crimes, insubordination and bullying of junior state officers.

But while he seemed remorseful, Mr Gachagua appeared ready to fight it out both in Parliament, where a majority of MPs support the ouster motion and corridors of justice — where several cases by Mr Gachagua and his allies have been filed.

“Kenya is a country of the rule of law. I have faith, in our guards of law, that competent men and women in our judiciary, who I believe will uphold our Constitution, protect it with your zeal and always uphold and protect the will of the Kenyan people,” he said.

“It is my observation that we have a very patriotic Judiciary that upholds the rule of law and the Constitution. Always upholds the supremacy of law and our constitution. And I believe that Kenya will be a country of the rule of law.”

This come on the backdrop of several petitions seeking to halt the ongoing impeachment process of the DP, which were dismissed by the courts.

He took issue with some of the grounds levelled for his impeachment, saying they were fabricated lies to malign his name and that his extended family.

He took issue with the claim that he has amassed more than Sh5 billion in less than two years he has served in office, saying the allegation was frivolous.

"I am very pained that my late brother, Governor Nderitu Gachagua, a good man who worked very hard for his family... his will, which he made privately, is in our newspapers. The property that he worked so hard for is all over the newspapers," he said.

“I wish that those who pursue me, would just pursue me and allow my late brother to rest in peace.”

The DP also noted that his journey in politics has not been smooth, with the names of his wife Dorcas and children being circulated on social media for alleged wrongdoings.

“I want to apologise as a politician that your names are everywhere for no reason, your privacy has been defiled. As I fight my political battles, I want to apologise but there is nothing you can do because you are married to a politician.”

Mr Gachagua has also said that Kenya is bigger than any other individual and that there is a need to preach peace and unity among Kenyans, which is contrary to his initial politics of defending the interests of Mt Kenny region.

“I want to call upon the people of Kenya to remain peaceful and love one another. Despite all these happenings, the people of Kenya must remain peaceful, united and loving one another. Specifically, I want to appeal to our brothers in the Rift Valley - where we have many communities- to leave this contest to leaders. Our people must continue living together; they must continue doing business together. The politics of the day should not threaten peace in any way. Kenya is bigger than all of us,” he said.

He was joined in the prayer service by the Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina, Senators Joe Nyutu (Murang’a), Hon Karungo wa Thang’wa (Kiambu), Joseph Githuku (Lamu), MPs James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Hon Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), Hon Wanjiku Muhia (Kipipiri), former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, among others.

This came as religious leaders called for peace and tranquillity across the country, asking Kenyans to be careful not to be swayed away by the current state of politics.

Archbishop Maurice Muhatia urged political leaders to lead by being at peace with one another.

“Many of these leaders are Christians. How can leaders call themselves Christians and continue promoting division,” Archbishop Muhatia said during the National Prayer Day.

Bishop Dr Mark Kariuki of Deliverance Church in Kenya called for a reconciliation between the President and his deputy to allow the country to move forward.