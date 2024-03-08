28 dead in West Rwenzori road crashes since year start – police

Leaders from Uganda’s Rwenzori and Tooro sub-regions have expressed concern over a surge in fatal road crashes, calling for “stringent law enforcement on road safety issues.”

Rwenzori West police commander James Ruhweza disclosed that since January 1, the region has lost at least 28 lives in road crashes.

Ruhweza warned that if this trend persists, the region could record over 500 fatalities by end of 2024, which would be considerably high as compared to 2023 when the area lost 175 lives.

"Road crashes are primarily caused by reckless driving, speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol. I appeal to our people to comprehend these root causes and actively seek solutions. The key solution lies in enforcement under the Directorate of Road Safety and Traffic,” he argued.

“Unfortunately, these enforcement officers sometimes deviate from their duty, engaging in activities like soliciting bribes. They are not meant to be revenue collectors," he observed on Thursday, speaking barely 48 hours after a lorry Tuesday evening crashed into a stationary vehicle killing 8 people.

At least eight others sustained critical injuries, health authorities said.

Now, Ruhweza believes there is need to address compromise between road users and traffic officers.

“For those who contemplate drinking alcohol and then driving, it is unacceptable. If you plan to consume alcohol, make responsible choices by arranging for other drivers to take you home. We urge all drivers to show respect for fellow road users, particularly pedestrians who are walking.

Cautioning road users against using vehicles and motorcycles in dangerous mechanical condition, he said “let's prioritize safety and ensure that our roads are shared responsibly and considerately.”

Ruhweza’s appeal coincides with an ongoing road safety awareness initiative led by Joseph Beyanga alias Joe Walker. On Tuesday, he covered a 300km road safety walk campaign from Kampala to Fort Portal City.

City legislator Linda Irene used the campaign to draw memories of devastating road crashes, including one that claimed former Ruwenzori Bishop Patrick Kyalingoza, who perished in 2010 shortly after his consecration.

"If we don't take steps to protect people, we risk an uncertain future. It's crucial to recognize that road safety is a collective responsibility, and while people often blame the government, everyone needs to play his part,” she remarked.

Beyanga decried inadequate and poor infrastructure citing many narrow potholed roads that lack road signs to guide traffic. He also urged road redesigns to “cater for pedestrian walkways.”

He vowed to continue his trekking campaigns in a bid to reverse official statistics that appear to suggest road crashes kill more Ugandans than malaria, marked by a trend of a 16 per cent annual increase in road accidents.