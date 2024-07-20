38 computers stolen: Learners with special needs  resort to theory lessons

Three schools for learners with special needs in the districts of Masaka, Kabale and Ngora have resorted to theory lessons after a theft syndicate which saw them lose all their computers.

Early this month, unknown people broke into the computer laboratories at Masaka School of the Deaf in Masaka City, Hornby High school Junior in Kabale Town and Ngora School of the Blind in Ngora District and made away with 38 computers and other equipment estimated to have cost over Shs500 million.

The affected schools were among the beneficiaries of computer resource centres offered by MTN Foundation through Sense International-Uganda in November 2023.

Hornby High School Junior learners use computers donated by MTN Foundation on November 30,2024. PHOTO/COURTESY

In an interview with administrators of the affected schools on July 20, they revealed how they are stuck with the challenge of teaching subjects that require practical engagement which has prompted them to shift to theory lessons, appealing to well-wishers to come to their rescue.

“We have now opted for theory computer lessons both for the visually impaired and the normal pupils ever since we lost our computers in a presumed theft syndicate,” Mr Godfrey Beinomugisha, the head teacher of Hornby High School Junior in Kabale Town said.

Following the incident, police arrested three employees of the school that included the security guard, a computer teacher and a casual worker, though they were later released on police bond.

“We call upon all well-wishers out there to consider donating to us some computers since we resorted to teaching only theories which is very challenging. We also call upon the government to involve its intelligence system to help us recover our stolen computers,” he said.

Ms Patience Atim, the head teacher of Ngora school for the Deaf, said though the police managed to arrest the school guard following the incident, no more arrests have been made.

“Ever since thieves broke into our school and stole 19 computers, aiding equipment, no serious efforts have been made to get those behind the robbery according to the information we have got from security authorities in the district. This has made our students to go without computer lessons for over a week now. We ask police to expedite the investigations so that we can get those behind the theft,” she added.

The empty computer room at Masaka School for the Deaf after nine computers were stolen. PHOTO/ISSA ALIGA

Ms Sarah Nakabuye, the head teacher of Masaka School for the Deaf, also expressed concern over the difficulties in the learning process following the theft of equipment like projectors that has made learners lose morale for subjects that require visual engagement.

“Since our school is for deaf learners, they learn by seeing, equipment like computers has increased their engagement. Currently , teachers face difficulties in teaching subjects such as science, social studies among other subjects since computers were key in the learning process,” she said

The southern police regional Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, said investigations into the theft of computers at Masaka School for the Deaf are under way.

“We were able to trace the fingerprints at the crime scene, collected them and took them to the fingerprint verification laboratory in Kampala for testing, we are currently waiting for the results as investigation into the matter goes on,” he said

Ms Rhona Arinaitwe, the senior manager communications and stakeholder engagement at MTN Uganda, said the telecommunication company is waiting for police to complete its investigations to see how they can respond to the outcries of affected schools.