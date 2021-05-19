75-year-old Rakai district chairperson swears in, eyes decade in power

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Independent candidate Mr Samuel Kaggwa Ssekamwa, the newly sworn in 75-year-old Rakai District Chairperson was sworn in May 18- by the Masaka Grade I Magistrate, His worship Charles Eyiteise at the Royal park gardens in Rakai town council.

Mr Ssekamwa who was being doubted by some people due to his age has since vowed to steer Rakai District with a tune of unprecedented efficacy.

“Rakai has sluggishly grown compared to its neighbouring districts. I have been watching closely for all the years I have contested on competitive positions since 1990,” he said.

“I now have enough experience accompanied with education to steer Rakai for the next ten years because I’m sure you can't deny me the second term once I ask for it,” he remarked immediately after swearing in.

Mr Ssekamwa started his political career way back in 1990 when he represented Lwamaggwa Sub County at the district after he’d been defeated by Mr Muwanga Kamagu in the LCV elections of the same district.

He kept on contesting for different positions including the Member of Parliament.

Advertisement

His ambition to join the country’s legislative assembly was dealt a blow after he lost to former Buyamba County MP Hon Amos Mandela in the NRM MP Primaries.

Mr Ssekamwa now replaces Mr Robert Benon Mugabi who has been in this position for the last ten years with the latter- now the NRM district Chairperson.

In his speech, Mr Ssekamwa called on his opponents in the polls to unite and work with him in developing the entire district.

“That is now history and it was a game of politics. Join me to help our people grow and have better living standards,” he said.

Advising youths to shun greed, Mr Ssekamwa said ‘‘just be focused like I have been in my 30 year journey of politics.’’

“I have lost several positions in my political career but I didn’t give up until people voted me to the Chairmanship of Rakai district. I urge youths to be patient and not to lose hope in whatever they do,” he said.