Amuriat launches barefoot campaign

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag-bearer, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has vowed to finish his 2021 election campaign barefooted after losing his pair of shoes during a scuffle with the police on his nomination day.



While launching his barefoot campaign in Gulu town on Saturday, Mr Amuriat, told his supporters that the police’s intention was to frustrate his ambition to remove President Museveni from power, but they have instead empowered him.

“Mr Museveni deployed his police to frustrate my nomination by taking my shoes but they have not taken my feet,” he said.

Mr Amuriat said he will traverse the country barefooted in solidarity with the population who have been suffering for the last 35 years.

“I am going to move barefooted in solidarity with those whose rights have been violated by police during this regime. This is a manifestation that Ugandans today belong to a few individuals who have enslaved the rest,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Ms Betty Aol Ocan, who is also the Gulu City Woman MP said police brutality is engineered by the NRM government forgetting that all the uniforms and guns the security personnel hold belong all Ugandans

Mr Amuriat will launch FDC manifesto on Monday in Soroti District.

