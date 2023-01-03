‘Animals hindered Mweya Safari Lodge plane from safe landing’

New details have emerged about a plane that crashed at Mweya Safari Lodge in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese District last Saturday.

The Monitor established yesterday that game rangers had not cleared the airstrip for the aircraft’s safe landing.

A source at Mweya Safari Lodge, who requested not to be named to speak freely, said by landing time, wild animals were crowding the airstrip.

Some disappeared as the plane approached the runway but later regrouped, obstructing it from safe landing.

“Being a national park, our airstrip is always full of animals from the park. Whenever the plane is about to land, we first clear the airstrip to ensure there are no animals. I think there was no clear communication by the time the plane was about to land,” the source said.

He said the pilot made several attempts to land but was prevented by the marauding animals.

“He was then forced to land atop one of our staff houses, which collapsed. Good enough, our staff member who is a health worker, had just moved out. The house acts as our medical treatment unit,” the source said.

He added that the plane had six people on board including three tourists who were staying at the lodge while the other three included a pilot, co-pilot and a first aid staff.

The plane belonged to BAR Aviation.

When contacted, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) spokesperson, Mr Bashir Hangi, said he could not ascertain the cause of the crash.

He said after failing to land safely, the pilot rammed into one of the buildings of Mweya Safari Lodge, adding that the pilot was injured in the crash.

“Our staff were also alerted and appeared with fire extinguishers after detecting some smoke coming out but it was contained. Three passengers were later taken to Mweya Safari Lodge,” he said.

In a press statement, BAR Aviation management said: “The aircraft had a mishap on the runway as it landed at Mweya airfield in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Saturday 31 at 1:15pm. All passengers and crew are safe and there are no casualties.”

It added that their flight operations continued normally as investigations continue to ascertain the cause of the crash.

In September last year, an Mi-24 helicopter crashed into a mud and wattle house a few metres away from Saaka airfield in Kabarole District.