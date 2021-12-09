Arua modern market set to be commissioned

The new Arua modern market that is expected to be commissioned this week. PHOTO/RASHUL ADIDI

By  RASHUL ADIDI

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Area Mayor Mr Sam Nyakua said the facility expected to increase the city’s revenue is set to be commissioned in an arrangement by the ministry of local government.

The leaders of Arua City Tuesday started registering and allocating places for the vendors ahead of the commissioning of Arua Modern Market.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.