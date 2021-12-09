Arua modern market to be commissioned

The leaders of Arua City Tuesday started registering and allocating places for the vendors ahead of the commissioning of Arua Modern Market.

Arua City in 2019 received funding from Government of Uganda through a loan borrowed from African development Bank dubbed financing the market and agricultural trade improvement program (MATIP-2) to construct a Shs34.9billion 4,092 seater capacity modern market.

Area Mayor Mr Sam Nyakua said the facility expected to increase the city’s revenue is set to be commissioned in an arrangement by the ministry of local government.

“I am happy to say that the facility has been completed. Plans are under way to commission the facility this week. It's spacious enough to accommodate about 5,000 Arua city vendors," he said.

He added: "This will help us solve street vending that we have battled for long.”,

The new market is composed of a bulk storage facility, day care centre, restaurants, clinic, water storage facility, waste collection and disposal facility, CCTV cameras, parking yard, firefighting installation and value addition facility among others.

Arua City secretary for finance planning and administration, Mr Moses Adriko noted that 5,020 vendors and 3, 820 of these signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the city council.

“We want to accommodate all of them and those who may miss space will be led to the old market as we look for ways to expand it," he said on Thursday.

The city that has been collecting up to Shs40million local revenue quarterly now projects to get about Shs662.4million annually with such a modern market, according to Mr Adriko.

Mr Nelson Dada, the chairperson of the vendors in Arua city expressed joy over the development.

“We are happy that the new market has been completed and we shall not allow street vending," he said.

According to local authorities, M/s Sadeem Al-kuwait general trading and contracting company together along with Dott services limited were contracted for the multi-billion project.

Vendors say

Ms Sarah Akiyo, tomato vendor: "First of all, the previous market was dusty. We didn’t have a place to put our items.Sanitation facilities were very dirty and sometimes rain would wash our commodities but I think with this modern market our challenges are solved and we shall receive more customers.”