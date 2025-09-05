'Bang the Benz':Ugandan lawyer drives home after winning Law Society raffle

Advocate Ronald Tharry Muhwezi on Thursday drove away in a brand-new Mercedes Benz after emerging winner of a raffle organised by the Uganda Law Society (ULS) ahead of its Digital Transformation Festival.

The competition, dubbed “Bang the Benz, Back on Track,” attracted hundreds of participants from across the legal fraternity. Muhwezi, who had subscribed to the forthcoming Tech Festival, was announced winner at a ceremony held at the ULS House on Acacia Road in Kampala.

“I would like to thank the Uganda Law Society for this wonderful gift that I was able to win, having attended the tech law fest physically. Thank you, the president of the Uganda Law Society, (Isaac Ssemakadde). Bang the Benz!!!” Muhwezi said in his brief acceptance remarks.

The car key was handed over by Ms Gertrud Njuba, widow of the late Sam Njuba, a senior advocate and politician. Muhwezi, who had arrived at the event on a boda boda, left the venue in the sleek white Benz, driving it to his workplace at a law firm in Garden City, a short distance away.

Organisers joked that “when you are a lawyer and you haven’t driven a Benz, then you are not yet a lawyer,” underscoring the car’s symbolic association with the profession.

Ms Njuba said the handover was particularly symbolic, recalling her own memories.

“I didn’t know why Sam Njuba bought a Benz in the end because when we disintegrated as a country, some of us went to the bush, but I was driving a Benz, and that was one way I was being identified to look for a woman driving a Benz,” she said.

“So a Benz has a lot of meaning to the legal profession. I'm very happy and privileged to be the one to hand you the car key, having won the competition, and hope you win many more,” she added.

According to ULS, the raffle was part of efforts to encourage maximum lawyer participation ahead of the two-day Digital Transformation Festival set for September 14–15, 2025, at the Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo.

The management said more prizes were lined up, including fully paid trips for two to Dubai, Cape Town or Toronto, as well as electronics designed to enhance lawyers’ homes and offices.

The festival is expected to feature global speakers such as Prof Bitange Ndemo, Kenya’s ambassador to the EU and a pioneer in digital transformation.

At the same event, retired High Court Judge Henry Peter Adonyo was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his pioneering work in digital transformation and innovation within Uganda’s justice system.

The Uganda Court Reporters Association, a professional body of journalists covering legal matters, was also honoured.