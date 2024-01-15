‘Black rain’ worries Busia, Kenya locals 

A section of residents in Busia District and parts of Kenya were left puzzled after “black rain” descended on the area on Saturday morning.

The residents expressed concern over what the strange rain could mean.

In an interview with Monitor yesterday, Ms Winnie Kakai, a resident of Sofia Village, said this could be a sign that the world is coming to an end.

“I have read about red water in the Bible, but with this black rain, I am getting worried that the end of the world is near,” she said.

Mr Francis Magambo, 67, a resident of Marachi Village, said this is the first time he has seen something like this.

He said during the rain, he placed some containers outside to collect water but when he checked them afterwards, he found that the water was dark.

He added that he initially thought his containers were dirty, but even after washing them, the water remained dark.

Ms Aisha Kebiralo, also a resident of Marachi Village, said was puzzled.

Like Mr Magambo, Ms Kebiralo, also thought her roof was dirty, but when she inquired from the neighbours, they reportedly complained of the same problem.

Mr Moses Simiyu, a resident of Mugungu Village, said January is usually dry, but they are now receiving black rain.

Mr Suleiman Benjura, a resident of Customs Road, said the strange rain scared him and he decided to pour the water but wondered what would happen to the crops, animals, and people who might have consumed it.

Mr Yahaya Kamba, a resident of Solo Village, wondered what could have caused the rain.

“Scientists have been telling us that such rains could result from pollution from the factories, which fortunately are non-existent in Busia,” Mr Kamba said.

The “black rain” was not only received in Uganda, but also in Kenya.

Ms Pamela Acheng, a Kenyan national residing in Busia County, Kenya, said: “All my neighbours were complaining of black rain and when I crossed over (to Uganda), I found Ugandans complaining of the same.”

She added: “I don’t know what this means. Is God annoyed with us or is it because of environmental pollution?”

Mr Jimmy Ngolobe, the Busia District environment officer, said the black rains could be a result of mass pollution of the atmosphere.

“Ideally, rainwater is supposed to be colourless and clear, therefore, any change in colour points to pollution of the atmosphere,” he said.

He added that water is a solvent and capable of dissolving soluble particles which are suspended in the atmosphere due to pollution and that once this happens, rainwater changes colour.