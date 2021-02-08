Bobi files new evidence in case against Museveni

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author



Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, has filed additional evidence in the Supreme Court to bolster his election petition challenging President Museveni’s victory.

In the new evidence filed before court at the weekend, the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate breaks down several incidents where Mr Museveni was allegedly either directly or indirectly bribing voters with money or material rewards contrary to the Presidential Elections Act.

The alleged bribery incidents happened under the presidential initiative on wealth creation.

Mr Museveni allegedly used government resources to campaign when he caused the disbursement of money to Emyooga initiative to influence the beneficiaries and win their support, gave Shs10m as condolence to the family of late Rashid Sewali in Hoima City with the intent of influencing them to vote him.

Mr Kyagulanyi also alleges that Mr Museveni gave Shs300,000 to each of the 70626 village local council committees for distribution during the election time, which was intended to influence them to vote him.

He further alleges that Mr Museveni gave musician Ronald Mayinja, a former NUP member, a vehicle and other gifts to dissuade him from campaigning for him and also gave Mr Andrew Mukasa Alfonse, alias Bajjo, a music promoter who had been campaigning for him.



He said Bajjo stopped campaigning for him and started canvassing votes for Mr Museveni.

Other people Kyagulanyi alleges that Museveni bribed include singer Bosmic Otim, a former coordinator of NUP’s activities in northern region who was given a Toyota pick-up.

Others are Mr Jasper Ayebare , a former NUP parliamentary candidate in Rubanda East and coordinator of NUP in Kigezi Sub-region, who received a tractor and a job in Internal Security Organisation.

Mr Kyagulanyi also alleges that Mr Museveni, during the election period, gave a former NUP supporter Jennifer Nakangubi, aka Full Figure, money, vehicle and other gifts to withdraw her support for the party.

Others include Mr Arshburg Kato, his former friend and a social media influencer, who was given five cows and other gifts to support Mr Museveni.

He also lists other officials who were NUP candidates for diverse positions or mobilisers in different parts of the country who were allegedly bribed by Mr Museveni.

Court will convene tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide whether to adopt or reject the new evidence.

In a related development, the pre-hearing of Mr Kyagulanyi’s election petition will be held on Thursday.

The parties are expected to specify the issues they want court to determine during the hearing. Court will also set the hearing date for the petition.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary has changed its earlier position to hear petition in a hotel.

The petition will now be heard at the Supreme Court premises in Kololo, Kampala. The judiciary cited cost cutting .

When this reporter visited the court at the weekend, two gigantic tents had been erected in the compound.

Initially, the Judiciary management had proposed to hold the hearing at a hotel for purposes of ensuring social distancing.

