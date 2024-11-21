Buliisa Woman MP advises government on waste management to combat plastic pollution

Buliisa District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Norah Bigirwa-Nyendwoha has advised the government to focus on waste management to prevent plastic pollution but also promote education and awareness to the masses about dangers of plastics.

Ms Bigirwa-Nyendwoha, who is also a member of the environment and natural resources committee of Parliament, noted that inspite of individual action and community engagements, the government needs to demand greater action and responsibility from companies that generate and produce plastics.

“You (Uganda government) need to focus on waste management and as a people to tackle the 51,000 tonnes of plastic waste produced annually in Kampala. Besides Kampala, Uganda produces 600 tonnes of plastics daily that harm ecosystems such as agriculture and tourism. We must reduce plastic production and come up with sustainable practices for alternative materials,” she said.

Ms Bigirwa made these remarks on November 2o at Skyz Protea Hotel in Kampala while opening the National multi-stakeholder’s meeting of the fifth and final session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC 5) for a global plastics treaty. The meeting was organised under the theme, Uganda’s journey towards a plastics free environment.

INC 5 aims at bringing together global leaders, environmental experts and industry representatives to finalise the global plastics treaty, with a goal of agreeing on measures that will significantly reduce plastic pollution and protect ecosystems, paving the way for a more sustainable future, globally. The treaty is being developed under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and is intended to be a legally binding agreement that involves all member states in efforts to reduce plastic waste and its environmental impact.

On her part, Ritah Kyategeka, the Policy, Advocacy and Communications Manager at world Wildlife Fund (WWF) said the international community must keep the promise they made in previous similar meetings to end the global plastic crisis.

“As a priority, states must pursue global bans and phase-outs of the most harmful plastics and chemicals of concern, binding global product design requirements and systems for a non-toxic circular economy, aligned financial flows and resources for systems change and mechanisms to strengthen and adapt measures over time,” Kyategeka said.

When it comes to Uganda’s position on the upcoming INC 5 meeting as the Chair of the African Group of 77 and China, Jeffrey Opiyo, the Senior Communications and Content Creations Officer at National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) revealed that Uganda and Africa have acknowledged that the growing global plastic pollution crisis is damaging Africa’s natural environments, exacerbating the climate crisis and posing major risks to human health and the economy.

Despite voluntary initiatives, Opiyo argues that the problem continues to grow at exponential rates, requiring a coordinated and harmonised global approach.

“Africa is severely impacted by plastic pollution despite the fact that it is not a major producer of plastics, producing five percent and consuming four percent of global plastic volumes. While we do recognise the benefits of plastic materials in critical sectors such as health and agriculture, we need to protect our economies, societies and ecosystems from the harmful impacts of the largely unregulated global plastics value chain,” Mr Opiyo said.

The meeting that’s to take place at Busan in the Republic of Korea from November 25, 2024 to December 1, 2024 is an opportunity for Uganda to contribute to a legally binding international agreement on plastic pollution.