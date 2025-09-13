 Busia NRM flag bearers warn party infighting could cost them victory in 2026

Flag bearers of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party at various levels in Busia district have appealed to the party Secretariat to intervene against disgruntled members who have allied with the opposition to undermine their campaigns.

The concerns were raised during a reconciliation meeting organized by the party Secretariat at Budecho Primary School in Dabani Sub-County, Busia district, to address reported infighting among party supporters following the recent NRM primaries.

Presided over by the National Treasurer of the NRM, Ambassador Babraham Oundo Nekesa, the meeting noted that many party members who contested in the primaries but were unsuccessful have chosen to run as independents and are actively campaigning against NRM flag bearers.

Hajji Mande Ali, the NRM mayoral flag bearer for Busia Municipality, warned that if the party Secretariat does not take decisive action, their chances of victory are minimal due to this faction’s alliance with the opposition.

“We are grateful for this reconciliation meeting; however, we request the party Secretariat to intervene against members who have decided to contest as independents and side with the opposition. This is the only way to safeguard our position, otherwise we might end up with only the party flag,” he appealed.

Ali added that the party had initially agreed that those who lost in the primaries would support the successful candidates, and he expressed concern over what went wrong along the way.

Julius Wandera Maganda, former State Minister for East African Affairs and now NRM Parliamentary flag bearer for Samia Bugwe South Constituency, commended the Secretariat for the initiative, saying it helps rebuild confidence among party members who may have felt marginalized during the primaries.

Maganda said the district has formulated strategies to boost the party’s performance in the forthcoming 2026 general elections, including engaging village-level structures.

“We know the party has performed well in local council and parliamentary elections, yet presidential campaigns have lagged because many flag bearers did not actively support the president. This time, we are determined to mobilize for the party to achieve over 80%,” he said.

Maganda emphasized that lessons from past elections will be used to change the narrative and ensure the party maintains power.

Busia District LC5 Chairperson Stephen Wasike Mangeni highlighted the importance of reconciliation meetings in mobilizing grassroots support, noting that village structures are critical for campaign outreach.

He urged the party’s national leadership to address the issue of independents, warning that their activities could negatively affect the party’s performance.

“The party should clearly define the status of members who choose to contest as independents after losing primaries. If necessary, they should be asked to surrender their party membership cards,” he said.

Mangeni added that many former NRM candidates who lost the primaries have returned to contest independently, citing dissatisfaction with the electoral outcomes.

John Mulimba, Minister of State for Regional Affairs, confirmed the presence of a faction within the NRM in the district, which he said has contributed to poor party performance.

He observed that opposition victories in the district, despite limited grassroots structures, indicate that some party members have been mobilizing support for the opposition.

“If we truly had no moles, how would the opposition gain strength to win key positions? It clearly shows that some of our own members have turned against us,” he noted.

The NRM National Treasurer cautioned against infighting, emphasizing that it weakens the party’s cohesion. She appealed to members who lost in the primaries to support successful candidates, assuring them that the party has plans to accommodate all members, recognizing their value for long-term sustainability.

“I don’t want a repeat of 2021, when the president’s score was undermined by minor issues that could have been resolved. In any competition, there must be a winner, and politics should not be treated as a do-or-die game,” she warned.

The meeting concluded with party leaders unanimously endorsing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the NRM Presidential flag bearer for the 2026 general elections.



