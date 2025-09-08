 Butebo yet to get promised roads nearly a decade after attaining district status

When Butebo District was carved out of Pallisa in 2017, many residents celebrated what they believed was a new dawn.

They hoped that getting a new district would bring development closer to the people-better schools, improved health service, and above all, proper roads. However, the independence brought with it frustration due to poor service delivery and competition for the limited resources.

Nearly a decade after attaining district status, Butebo remains one of the districts in eastern Uganda without a single kilometre of tarmac road.

Travelling across the district is not for the faint–hearted because during the dry season, vehicles and motorcycles pick up clouds of dust that choke roadside markets and other businesses as it settles on food and household items.

During the rainy season, the same roads turn into muddy traps, frustrating motorists and pedestrians for days.

“We have been forgotten by the government. When it rains, we hardly get customers because of the impassable roads. When it shines, dust covers everything we sell. How can we prosper under such conditions?” laments Ms Sarah Kadondi, a food vendor at Kakoro trading centre.

Every election cycle, tarmac road promises feature prominently in glossy campaign speeches by both local and national leaders who repeatedly pledge to connect Butebo to neighbouring districts with all-weather roads if voted into power.

“The promise of tarmacking the Nakaloke-Butebo road has featured severally in campaign speeches of our politicians, arousing excitement among locals, but years later, nothing has materialised. Most of our roads have become impassable and this hinders development. I think our leaders know how to use the road issue to get votes. They have continued to tell us that tarmac is coming, but once elections are over, we remain with our dusty and pothole-riddled muddy roads,” Mr Moses Dambire, a Boda-Boda rider, said.

Economists say roads are the lifeline of any economy, but Butebo’s lack of tarmac has far-reaching consequences, according to residents. Farmers struggle to transport their produce, such as maize, rice, and cassava, among others, to bigger markets.

“Traders are forced to pay high transport costs, which they in turn transfer to their customers, making goods and services in the district very expensive for the final consumers. Patients in remote areas face delays reaching health centres, sometimes with fatal consequences,” Mr Dambire said.

The frustration in Butebo reflects a bigger national concern about how new districts created with the hope of improving service delivery often struggle to attract infrastructure investment.

While neighbouring districts like Pallisa boast of at least some tarmac, Butebo’s residents are still waiting on the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government which has been in power for four decades, to deliver on its promises.

“We are calling upon this government to pay special attention to Butebo District because of its peculiar challenges. As a district, we don’t have even a single tarmac road. Even the existing murrum roads have become impassable. Just imagine,” James Okurut, the Butebo district LC5 chairman, said.

The District Engineer, Mr Sam Kooli said a feasibility study was conducted on the Budaka-Kaderuna-Butebo-Oladot road [35km] with the hope that it would be tarmacked but this is yet to happen.

He said several of their petitions to the concerned authorities in government have not yielded anything.

“It is our humble appeal to the leaders of this mighty NRM government that we cherish so much, listen and work on our roads because the people of Butebo are also part of Uganda,” Mr Okuru said.

The NRM has for decades dominated local politics in Butebo.





President Museveni has on several occasions said some Ugandans don’t have access to better public services because they are represented by opposition politicians.







