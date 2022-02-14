'Child' LRA commander Ongwen appeals war crimes verdict

This handout picture taken on May 6, 2021, and released by the International Criminal Court (ICC) shows Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in Uganda's Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), during his trial in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • ICC prosecutors urged judges to uphold Ongwen's conviction and sentence.

A Ugandan former commander in the Lord's Resistance Army appealed against his conviction at the International Criminal Court on Monday on the grounds that he was scarred by his own history as a child soldier.

